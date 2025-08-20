Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 19,009 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. $SBSI

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,308 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,009 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 292,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after buying an additional 170,685 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 867.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $29.9850 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $901.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.34.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Several brokerages have commented on SBSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

