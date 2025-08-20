Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 30,775 Shares of ICL Group Ltd. $ICL

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,775 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in ICL Group by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 83,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 33,463 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 83,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 37,633 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 754.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 643,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 52,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 224,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 22,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $6.2650 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40. ICL Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 7.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.0426 dividend. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ICL Group from $5.80 to $6.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICL Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

