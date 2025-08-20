Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 31,418 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. $AAT

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,418 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 952.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 20.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.17. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $107.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.75 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 16.26%. American Assets Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.890-2.010 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 117.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAT. Wall Street Zen lowered American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Assets Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

