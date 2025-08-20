Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 3,197 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 29,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,565 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 131,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,582,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bernstein Bank cut Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:TSN opened at $56.6310 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.85 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 43,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

