Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 33,037 Shares of STAAR Surgical Company $STAA

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,037 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.32% of STAAR Surgical worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Yunqi Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 1,937,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,176 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 566,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 188,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,728,000 after purchasing an additional 171,046 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $2,763,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 191,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical Company has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STAAR Surgical declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STAA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded STAAR Surgical to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on STAAR Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STAA

STAAR Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.