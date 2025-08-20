Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 39,300 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. $MRTN

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Marten Transport by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Marten Transport by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 933,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after acquiring an additional 40,237 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marten Transport by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 432,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 169,057 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Marten Transport by 644.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 194,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Marten Transport by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 0.98. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $18.63.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.27%.The firm had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

