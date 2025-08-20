Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 61,270 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. $MYGN

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,270 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.31% of Myriad Genetics worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 829.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 520.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 600.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Myriad Genetics Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $512.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.89.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

