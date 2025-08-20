Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires New Shares in Nova Ltd. $NVMI

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Nova at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nova by 7.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in Nova in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nova by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nova Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of Nova stock opened at $249.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.12. Nova Ltd. has a 52 week low of $153.99 and a 52 week high of $291.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $219.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.95 million. Nova had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Nova’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Nova has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.220 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVMI shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nova from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Nova from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nova from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Nova in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.50.

Nova Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

