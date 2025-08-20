Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 35.7% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $1,770,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $213,092,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 16.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $97,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.31.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $130.3980 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.07 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 21.01%. PulteGroup’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

