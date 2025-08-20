Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Worthington Steel, Inc. $WS

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,985 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Worthington Steel were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Worthington Steel by 227.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Worthington Steel by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 219,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after buying an additional 114,851 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Worthington Steel by 1,317.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 18,269 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Worthington Steel by 10,559.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Worthington Steel by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 445,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after buying an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Worthington Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Worthington Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of WS stock opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.55. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.87.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Worthington Steel had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Worthington Steel’s payout ratio is presently 29.36%.

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

