Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Tompkins Financial Corporation $TMP

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 784.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $66.65 on Wednesday. Tompkins Financial Corporation has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.34. The stock has a market cap of $961.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

