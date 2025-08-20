Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 1,354 Shares of PTC Inc. $PTC

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth $26,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in PTC by 153.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on PTC from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on PTC from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $120.00 price objective on PTC and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays set a $233.00 price objective on PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PTC from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.14.

PTC Stock Up 0.7%

PTC opened at $209.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.38 and a 12 month high of $219.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $643.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.12 million. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. PTC has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.630-7.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PTC

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total value of $429,984.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,053.47. The trade was a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

