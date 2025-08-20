Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 16,478 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. $VTOL

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bristow Group by 795.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Bristow Group by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Bristow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bristow Group by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bristow Group

In other news, Director Lorin L. Brass sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $196,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,636.35. This trade represents a 16.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 45,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $1,535,750.93. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,076,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,041,898.04. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,666 shares of company stock worth $2,867,992. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristow Group Price Performance

NYSE VTOL opened at $37.3890 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.63. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.31. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%.The business had revenue of $376.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.00 million. Bristow Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

