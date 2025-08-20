Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 2,332 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,466,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,629,000 after purchasing an additional 424,936 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,178,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,165 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,235,000 after purchasing an additional 49,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 248,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,851,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,401,000 after purchasing an additional 704,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $77.6440 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 8.67%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.17%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.