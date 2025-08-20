Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 26,888 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. $PRAA

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,888 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PRA Group by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PRA Group by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 85,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PRA Group by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PRA Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,657,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in PRA Group by 805.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRA Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $649.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.46. PRA Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $287.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.34 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities set a $24.00 target price on shares of PRA Group and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

