Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 32,492 Shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation $NX

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 32,492 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.32% of Quanex Building Products worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NX. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 833.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 25,254.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research raised Quanex Building Products to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE:NX opened at $21.6610 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01. Quanex Building Products Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $995.82 million, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 1.05%.The firm had revenue of $452.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.05 million. Quanex Building Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Corporation will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

About Quanex Building Products

(Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.