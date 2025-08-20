Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 39,419 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. $SEDG

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,419 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.31% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEDG. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 93.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 32.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Glj Research lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $6.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and ten have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $18.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $33.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.56.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 177.64% and a negative return on equity of 191.53%. The firm had revenue of $289.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. SolarEdge Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

