Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 40,564 Shares of Embecta Corp. $EMBC

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,564 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Embecta were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Embecta by 796.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embecta during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Embecta alerts:

Embecta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.08. Embecta Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $21.48.

Embecta Announces Dividend

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.15 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 7.58%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Embecta has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Embecta’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Embecta

In related news, Director David F. Melcher acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 86,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,818.60. This represents a 13.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Embecta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. BTIG Research set a $25.00 price objective on Embecta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Embecta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Embecta

About Embecta

(Free Report)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.