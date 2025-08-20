Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys Shares of 168,969 Penguin Solutions, Inc. $PENG

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 168,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Penguin Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $2,883,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Penguin Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $5,740,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Penguin Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Penguin Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Penguin Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $1,704,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PENG. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Penguin Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Penguin Solutions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Penguin Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $52,009.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,203.24. The trade was a 10.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jack A. Pacheco sold 63,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $1,575,389.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 227,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,642,145.73. The trade was a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,175 shares of company stock worth $1,644,448 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penguin Solutions Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of Penguin Solutions stock opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average is $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -86.03 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Penguin Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $25.94.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $324,251 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.82 million. Penguin Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. Penguin Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Penguin Solutions, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Penguin Solutions Profile

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

