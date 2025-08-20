Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stake in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Biogen by 9,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $138.86 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $207.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.24 and a 200-day moving average of $130.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.54. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%.The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.500-16.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $300,105.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,550. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Biogen from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.74.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

