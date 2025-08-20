Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stake in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 3.8% in the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 108,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $41,798,000. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $1,157,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Dollar General by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,469,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,079,000 after purchasing an additional 89,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 80.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 55,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 24,894 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar General from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Cfra Research raised shares of Dollar General to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.80.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,619. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,646,027.76. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $112.58 on Wednesday. Dollar General Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $126.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.81%.The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 45.04%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

