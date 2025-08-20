Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,706 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Carnival were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Carnival from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Carnival from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,078.50. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of CCL stock opened at $29.5420 on Wednesday. Carnival Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $31.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.70.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.970-1.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.