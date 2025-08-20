Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc $MXL

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,920 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.29% of MaxLinear worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 144.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 119.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 4.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MXL opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32. MaxLinear, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MaxLinear ( NASDAQ:MXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 55.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $108.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. MaxLinear has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Roth Capital set a $11.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.31.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Featured Stories

