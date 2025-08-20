Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Heritage Financial Corporation $HFWA

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,718 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.32% of Heritage Financial worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 46,260 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $844,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HFWA. Wall Street Zen cut Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Heritage Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Heritage Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Heritage Financial Trading Down 0.0%

HFWA stock opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Heritage Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $792.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average is $23.63.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 15.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Corporation will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

