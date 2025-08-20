Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.31 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,071.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 893 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 902 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $112.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.65. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.39%.The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $100.00 price objective on Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

