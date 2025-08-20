Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. $HCSG

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,462 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 803.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 161.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.93 and a beta of 0.54. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $458.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Services Group

In other news, EVP John Christopher Shea sold 21,368 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $283,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,976 shares in the company, valued at $436,932. This trade represents a 39.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

