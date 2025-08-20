Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Xencor, Inc. $XNCR

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 47,662 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Xencor were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 732.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Xencor by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Xencor by 348.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of XNCR opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $27.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $43.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 25.75% and a negative net margin of 121.52%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Xencor from $22.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Xencor from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Xencor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard J. Ranieri sold 2,993 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $27,595.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,867.26. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen Feigal sold 2,993 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $27,595.46. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,867.26. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,194 shares of company stock valued at $103,209 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Profile

(Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

