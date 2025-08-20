Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.49 Million Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 263.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 437,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 2,940.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

LDOS opened at $178.6390 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.65. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

In other Leidos news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 7,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $1,327,511.14. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,983.59. The trade was a 22.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $356,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,892.85. This trade represents a 16.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,525. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Baird R W lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 price target on shares of Leidos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.46.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

