Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,163,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Stock Up 1.4%

PODD stock opened at $327.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $299.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.87. Insulet Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $180.31 and a fifty-two week high of $329.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.25. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.The firm had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Insulet from $312.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Insulet from $234.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Insulet

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.