Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.58 Million Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $34,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 90.7% in the first quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 5.7%

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $66.44. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average of $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,903,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,663,800. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 66,903,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,663,800. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $51,000,000. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.