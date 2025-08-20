Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.67 Million Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HST. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 46,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $1,717,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 671,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after buying an additional 186,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $1,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on HST shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of HST opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.12%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.020 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

