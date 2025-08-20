Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Safehold Inc. $SAFE

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,088 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Safehold were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at $4,086,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Safehold by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Safehold by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,817,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,352,000 after acquiring an additional 93,236 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Safehold during the 1st quarter worth $1,078,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Safehold by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAFE. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Safehold from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Safehold from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Safehold from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Safehold from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $15.8450 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average is $16.06. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 36.02 and a current ratio of 36.02. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.83.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $93.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.05 million. Safehold had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 49.65%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

