Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 127,600.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,003,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,927,000 after buying an additional 149,210 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 106.3% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 36.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

Shares of SW stock opened at $43.1950 on Wednesday. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 65.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.39.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 167.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4308 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is presently 260.61%.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

