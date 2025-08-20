Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.04 Million Position in STERIS plc $STE

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 4,733.3% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 503.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total transaction of $4,275,362.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,385 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,945.60. The trade was a 25.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 7,900 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $1,909,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,929.62. This trade represents a 56.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,131 shares of company stock worth $8,023,737. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STE opened at $247.3120 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $200.98 and a 1 year high of $252.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.96.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.02. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

