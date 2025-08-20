Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Position in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-On in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-On by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-On by 221.2% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Snap-On by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Snap-On by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.17.

Snap-On Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Snap-On stock opened at $324.4290 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.67. Snap-On Incorporated has a 1-year low of $268.90 and a 1-year high of $373.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Snap-On’s payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total transaction of $348,712.80. Following the sale, the director owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,957.60. The trade was a 11.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $7,393,716.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 815,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,587,472.72. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,160 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,792. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-On Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

