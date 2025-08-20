Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY $TRST

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,772 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 32,166 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.42% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 51.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 23.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.89. The stock has a market cap of $666.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.03.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 19.84%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

