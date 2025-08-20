Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 84.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104,348 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 24.4% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 31.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 124.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 12,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $1,520,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,371.98. The trade was a 15.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total transaction of $168,173.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 81,812 shares in the company, valued at $10,971,807.32. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.70.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

STLD opened at $128.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.17 and a 1-year high of $155.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.04). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.07%.The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

