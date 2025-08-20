Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WSM. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays set a $166.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.18.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $202.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.83. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.33 and a 52 week high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 52.79% and a net margin of 14.35%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $5,045,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 966,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,617,782.86. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total value of $675,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,810,196.48. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,000 shares of company stock worth $11,279,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

