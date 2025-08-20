Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 113,160 Shares of Ready Capital Corp $RC

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,160 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.31% of Ready Capital worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RC. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 822.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 570,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 85,849 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 135,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 48,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ready Capital from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ready Capital from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ready Capital from $4.25 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.96.

Ready Capital Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of RC stock opened at $3.7750 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.47. Ready Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of ($9.77) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.26 million. Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 40.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. Equities analysts expect that Ready Capital Corp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.03%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

