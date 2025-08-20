Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 16,598 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. $PRLB

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 764.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRLB. Craig Hallum raised Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Proto Labs from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

In other news, CEO Suresh Krishna acquired 1,725 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.51 per share, for a total transaction of $75,054.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 18,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,093.71. This trade represents a 10.59% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $48.5250 on Wednesday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $49.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.88 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.13.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 2.91%.The firm had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Proto Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.430 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

