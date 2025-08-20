Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 209 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 122 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 347 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of RL opened at $284.8140 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 1-year low of $164.55 and a 1-year high of $306.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on RL shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.41.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

