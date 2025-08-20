Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 24,548 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. $BLFS

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,548 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,551,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,106,000 after acquiring an additional 311,585 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,594,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,386,000 after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,145,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,733,000 after acquiring an additional 377,111 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 947,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,631,000 after acquiring an additional 113,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,028,000 after acquiring an additional 40,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLFS. Stephens began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 500,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $11,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,207,165 shares in the company, valued at $162,881,929. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,508,831 shares of company stock valued at $35,299,658 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -204.48 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average is $23.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.31). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $25.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 million. BioLife Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

