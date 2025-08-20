Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 2,851 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $104,863,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,843,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,771,000 after buying an additional 915,807 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,643,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,056,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,693,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,573,000 after buying an additional 531,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE MKC opened at $68.9580 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.54. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $68.23 and a one year high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.030-3.080 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Further Reading

