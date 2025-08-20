Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 63,020 Shares of Viasat Inc. $VSAT

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,020 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Viasat worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Viasat by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 135,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,843 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Viasat by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 246,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Viasat in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Viasat by 850.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Viasat in the 4th quarter worth $682,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viasat alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Viasat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. William Blair raised shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Viasat from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Viasat Stock Down 4.8%

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.11. Viasat Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Viasat had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. Viasat’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Viasat Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viasat Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.