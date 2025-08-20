Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 69,534 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. $SBH

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 69,534 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.32% of Sally Beauty worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 666,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 454,592 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,316,000 after purchasing an additional 459,972 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

In other news, Director Diana Sue Ferguson acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,102.24. This trade represents a 46.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Denise Paulonis acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $52,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 366,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,306,995.10. This trade represents a 1.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBH opened at $13.2750 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.33.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $933.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.78 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sally Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

