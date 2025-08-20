Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 715 Shares of Globe Life Inc. $GL

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GL. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at $131,608,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 15,553.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 781,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,991,000 after acquiring an additional 776,895 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $52,178,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 917,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,376,000 after acquiring an additional 339,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $20,505,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life stock opened at $136.7940 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.52. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.56. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.13 and a 52-week high of $144.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 18.11%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Globe Life has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.650 EPS. Analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $1,767,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,770.86. The trade was a 27.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 28,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $4,081,363.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,845.05. This trade represents a 48.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,722 shares of company stock valued at $11,733,793. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GL. Cfra Research upgraded Globe Life to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.45.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

