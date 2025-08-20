Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Holdings in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,555 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 4,687.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,068,694 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $93,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,372 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,024,456 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $815,402,000 after purchasing an additional 888,671 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 5,858.0% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 895,435 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $103,942,000 after purchasing an additional 880,406 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,041,930 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,375,363,000 after purchasing an additional 597,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,824,327 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $327,848,000 after purchasing an additional 550,607 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $109.16 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.42 and a 200-day moving average of $100.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. NetApp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 126.96%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.580 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTAP. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $29,828.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,940.35. The trade was a 39.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,280.90. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,379 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

