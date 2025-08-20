Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Position in Artivion, Inc. $AORT

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,698 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.28% of Artivion worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artivion by 109.3% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artivion by 16.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artivion Stock Performance

AORT opened at $42.0130 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.03 and a beta of 1.64. Artivion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $43.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.96 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. Artivion’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Artivion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Artivion news, SVP Marshall S. Stanton sold 26,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $743,194.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 79,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,448. This represents a 24.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony B. Semedo sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $74,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,189.73. The trade was a 7.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,673. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Artivion from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Artivion from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Artivion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

