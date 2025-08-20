Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stake in ScanSource, Inc. $SCSC

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,931 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in ScanSource by 948.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in ScanSource by 88.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in ScanSource by 25.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ScanSource by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $973.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.12.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other news, EVP Rachel Hayden sold 6,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $278,077.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,690.98. This represents a 33.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

