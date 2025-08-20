Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,747,418 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,984,339,000 after purchasing an additional 107,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,581,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $321,228,000 after purchasing an additional 192,469 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,423,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $289,027,000 after purchasing an additional 145,794 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,237,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,393,000 after purchasing an additional 123,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,998.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,163,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DECK. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $105.4410 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.84. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a one year low of $93.72 and a one year high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.45 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,083.48. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $648,689.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,722.20. The trade was a 23.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.